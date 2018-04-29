PTI power show underway in Lahore, thousands take to Minar-e-Pakistan

PTI lived up to its promise of holding a big power show at Minar-e-Pakistan as thousands of supporters showed up at the rally, on Sunday.

Imran deserves one chance: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi addressed the large rally at Minar-e-Pakistan. He urged the nation to vote for Imran Khan since true change was only possible if the cricketer-turned-politician became the prime minister.

“You have elected these people thrice–have you witnessed change? Give one chance to Imran Khan,” he said.

Shah Mehmood said that for Naya Pakistan to become a reality, it was important to take decisions that would impact the future now.

Measure the strength, the passion if you can and remember the chairman hasn’t arrived yet!#PTIMinarePakistanJalsa pic.twitter.com/EjJnUzK148 — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 29, 2018

Loudspeakers blared party anthems as PTI supporters danced with joy ahead of Imran Khan”s visit. PTI leaders Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Fawad Chaudhry and Shireen Mazari charged up the crowd with impassioned speeches.

Imran Khan has left for the rally and is expected to address the rally in a short while.

The tail has reached till the Azaadi bridge. You think you can take it even further? Join us if you are in Lahore, right now! #PTIMinarePakistanJalsa pic.twitter.com/t17yt2Ygw2 — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 29, 2018

Imran Khan on his way to address this mammoth crowd. #PTIMinarePakistanJalsa pic.twitter.com/EpIZNNeTvO — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 29, 2018

The ones who have grown old with Pakistan still await the country that Quaid & Iqbal dreamt of. #PTIMinarePakistanJalsa pic.twitter.com/wzB6EIHbE6 — PTI (@PTIofficial) April 29, 2018

