PTI power show underway in Lahore, thousands take to Minar-e-Pakistan

April 29, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

PTI lived up to its promise of holding a big power show at Minar-e-Pakistan as thousands of supporters showed up at the rally, on Sunday.

Imran deserves one chance: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi addressed the large rally at Minar-e-Pakistan. He urged the nation to vote for Imran Khan since true change was only possible if the cricketer-turned-politician became the prime minister.

“You have elected these people thrice–have you witnessed change? Give one chance to Imran Khan,” he said.

Shah Mehmood said that for Naya Pakistan to become a reality, it was important to take decisions that would impact the future now.

Loudspeakers blared party anthems as PTI supporters danced with joy ahead of Imran Khan”s visit. PTI leaders Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Fawad Chaudhry and Shireen Mazari charged up the crowd with impassioned speeches.

Imran Khan has left for the rally and is expected to address the rally in a short while.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 29th April 2018

 

