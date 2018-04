Abrarul Haq, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader, announced Thursday that he will file a petition against Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal with the Islamabad.

According to him, Iqbal holds a residence permit (iqama) that a Saudi company issued to him.

The PTI leader’s decision comes hours after the Islamabad High Court disqualified Khawaja Asif. Disqualifications of PML-N leaders began with former PM Nawaz Sharif in 2017.

Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 26th April 2018