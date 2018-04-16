PTI finalizes names for caretaker PM post

April 16, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

Reported by: Abbas Shabbir

The PTI finalized the names of candidates it would recommend for the post of caretaker prime minister, on Monday. 

Former chief justice Tassadduq Hussain Jillani’s, ex-governor of State Bank Ishrat Hussain’s and Abdul Razak Dawood’s names were finalized by PTI for the post of caretaker prime minister.

Abdul Razak Rawood has served as the Minister of Commerce in the federal cabinet during Musharraf’s era.

Dr Ishrat Hussain served as governor of State Bank from 1999-2006.

The caretaker prime minister would succeed Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to oversee the transfer of power as general elections are slated to be held in July.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 16th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Tax amnesty scheme to prevent money laundering: President

April 16, 2018 5:41 pm

KP govt will not present next budget, says CM Khattak

April 16, 2018 5:31 pm

Internet suspended for hours as KMC cuts cables, wires at Shahrah-e-Faisal

April 16, 2018 4:49 pm

Sana Mir makes it to top five in ODI bowling rankings

April 16, 2018 4:11 pm

Paindakhel mother of 6 asks PTI to let her fight for Upper Dir general seats in upcoming elections

April 16, 2018 1:38 pm

JIT to investigate firing at house of SC judge

April 15, 2018 11:49 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 16 April 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 16 April 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 16 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 16 April 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 15 April 2018

Court Number 5 | SAMAA TV | 15 April 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 15 April 2018

News Beat | Paras Jahanzeb | SAMAA TV | 15 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.