PTI finalizes names for caretaker PM post

Reported by: Abbas Shabbir

The PTI finalized the names of candidates it would recommend for the post of caretaker prime minister, on Monday.

Former chief justice Tassadduq Hussain Jillani’s, ex-governor of State Bank Ishrat Hussain’s and Abdul Razak Dawood’s names were finalized by PTI for the post of caretaker prime minister.

Abdul Razak Rawood has served as the Minister of Commerce in the federal cabinet during Musharraf’s era.

Dr Ishrat Hussain served as governor of State Bank from 1999-2006.

The caretaker prime minister would succeed Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to oversee the transfer of power as general elections are slated to be held in July.

Story first published: 16th April 2018