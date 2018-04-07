Protest by Quetta’s Hazaras enters sixth day

QUETTA: The protest sit-in being held by Quetta’s Hazaras against the increasing number of targeted attacks has entered its sixth day on Friday.

The killing of a Hazara man on March 31 sparked the protest. He was killed and another wounded when an unidentified man opened fire on their taxi in Kandahari Bazaar.

Yellow cab drivers have given the protest call.

In Quetta, yellow cabs make it easier for assailants to attack Hazaras since most such taxis are owned by Hazaras.

Hundreds of people are protesting on Alamdar Road in the restive Balochistan capital. A polio-affected artist, Shazia Batool, is also among the demonstrators.

“The government has failed to protect us,” Shazia told SAMAA.

Protesters say they have been on target for the past two decades because of their distinguished facial features.

“We feel the government is responsible,” said one protester. How can someone carry out these attacks in broad daylight when check-posts are at every nook and corner of Quetta?”

Rights activists and members of civil society also joined the protest to express solidarity with the Hazaras.

