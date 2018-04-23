Private schools in KP to remain closed for two days

April 23, 2018
Bushra Bibi

PESHAWAR: Private schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will remain closed for two days due to a strike against the provincial private schools regulatory authority.

All schools will remain closed on the 23rd and 24th of April due to a strike against the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa – Private Schools Regulatory Authority.

The authority had passed regulations which forbid private schools to collect fees of the months in which summer vacations fall.

The regulation stated that the parents have to pay half of one month’s fee.

It also stated that transport fee will not be collected in the summer vacations.

The new rules prohibit students from hanging on the doors of their vans.

The regulatory authority warned that strict action will be taken against the principals or teachers found violating the regulations.

The private schools – on the other hand – stated that they have to pay salaries to their staff during the summer vacations and same is the case with the schools transport system.

The parents of the students are protesting against the closure of the schools.


Published in Education, Pakistan

23rd April 2018

 

Tags:


 

