Prison being cleaned for Nawaz: Imran

WAZIRABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said the prison was being cleaned in anticipation of Nawaz Sharif’s sentencing in a corruption reference.

“The jail is waiting for Mian sahab (Nawaz Sharif),” Imran said while addressing a gathering of supporters at Wazirabad on Friday.

“First time in the history, the Supreme Court has given a verdict against the powerful.”

He alleged that the Prime Minister of Pakistan had been laundering stolen money abroad. “And all they produced was a Qatari letter to justify their foreign assets.”​

The cricketer-turned-politician said he salutes the Supreme Court for its bold decisions, adding that “by the grace of Allah Almighty the country has been ridden of corrupt individuals”.

Taking a dig at the Sharif family, Imran Khan said Nawaz, Kusloom Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif go to London for medical treatment as they couldn’t make a single hospital where they can get the treatment.”

He said the farmers are not paid the due price for their crops. “PTI will soon unveil its own Agriculture Policy.”

Nawaz Sharif, Jahangir Tareen disqualified for life

Ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif and PTI’s Jehangir Tareen cannot contest elections for the rest of their life, ruled the Supreme Court in a stunning landmark judgment on Friday morning.

They were disqualified under Article 62 of the Constitution which says that in order for a Pakistani to become a parliamentarian, they need to be “sadiq” and “ameen” or honest and righteous.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial read out the unanimous verdict issued by a five-member bench of Supreme Court regarding the period of disqualification under Article 62 (1)(f) of the Constitution on Friday.

The judgment in civil appeal No. 233/2015 etc. was announced in courtroom 1.

Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah had reserved the verdict on February 14 this year to announce it later.

Story first published: 13th April 2018