Pregnant singer killed for refusing to dance at Larkana function

By Naveid Larak

LARKANA: A female singer was gunned down in Larkana where she was invited to perform at a family function.

Samina Sindhu was singing a song when the accused, who was identified by eye witnesses as Tariq Jatoi, shot her three times in a village near Larkana on Tuesday night.

“Samina declined to dance because she was pregnant,” her husband, Aashiq Ali, said. “Her refusal enraged the accused who killed her.”

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police initially refused to register an FIR and described the murder as an ‘accident’.

However, a case was lodged on the order of a senior police officer after SAMAA aired the news story.

The suspected assailant has been arrested.

When contacted, Sindh Home Minister Sohail Anwar Sial said he had taken notice of the incident last night and ordered the police to lodge a case against the suspected shooter.

The SHO was suspended for declining register an FIR.

“We have sent the murder weapon for forensic examination,” he said.

Javed Brohi, an officer-bearer of Sindh Fankaar Welfare Trust, demanded justice for the family.

“Artists who spread happiness among the people are getting dead bodies in return,” he said.

Story first published: 11th April 2018