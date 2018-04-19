PPP’s Nadeem Afzal Chan decides to join PTI

LAHORE: Senior PPP leader Nadeem Afzal Chan has decided to join Imran Khan-led PTI.

According to a statement issued by the PTI, Mr Chan has held a meeting with Imran Khan at Banigala and invited him to visit his residence on April 25.

The statement said Chan has accepted an invitation to join the PTI and will formally announce his decision on April 25th.

Reacting to reports, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto said every person has right to take his decisions.

“Nadeem Afzal Chan was not an ideological worker,” Bilawal said, adding that “we will bring the party’s ideological politics back.”

Story first published: 19th April 2018