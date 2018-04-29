PPP all set to stage public meeting in Karachi

April 29, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party will stage its rally at Karachi’s Liaquatabad area on Sunday.

The party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will address the public meeting which will be held at Tanki Ground.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that the party wants to rid Karachi from  elements who have held it hostage.

Several PPP leaders including opposition leader in the Senate Sherry Rehman visited Tanki Ground to review the arrangements for the event.

PPP workers danced to party anthems whereas a fireworks show also took place on Saturday night.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 29th April 2018

 

