Post-mortem: PML-N’s U-turns on Panama Papers probe

April 10, 2018
Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif kept changing his stance as investigations got underway into the Panama Papers leaks, which put spotlight on the offshore holdings of his family.

In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Sharif said he was ready to present himself and his entire family for accountability.

Addressing a rally following his ousted by the Supreme Court, Mr Sharif said that nobody would accept this Supreme Court’s verdict.

“I say with guarantee that no one will accept this accountability in Pakistan,” Sharif told a gathering of supporters.

Hussain Nawaz, elder son of Nawaz Sharif, told media persons after his appearance before investigators he had no idea why he was being questioned.

“We will accept whatever is decided by the Supreme Court,” junior information minister Maryam Aurgangzeb said in a press conference. Days later, Maryam said that any decision which failed to address the reservations of Sharif family will be considered incomplete.

On one occasion, Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision to set up a joint investigation team, calling it a victory of Nawaz Sharif’s stance. Later, the railway minister changed his stance.
