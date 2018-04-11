Post-mortem: People not buying govt promises to end load shedding anymore

April 11, 2018
By: Samaa Web Desk

LAHORE: An elderly citizen lashed out at the government for not being able to solve electricity crisis in Pakistan. 

Load shedding has made life difficult for Pakistanis as the heat refuses to let up. An elderly citizen spoke to SAMAA TV and lashed out at the government for its inability to end the crisis.

"I've grown old of listening to their promises to end load shedding but the crisis remains," he said. "Looks like load shedding won't stop in my lifetime."

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and senior ministers of his government have claimed numerous times that load shedding would end in 2018.

 

 

