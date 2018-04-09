Post-mortem: KP govt scores high with its people

April 9, 2018
People in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa appear to be less critical about the performance of the PTI-led government in the northwestern province over the last five years.

In a special transmission to discuss the promises made by the ruling parties, SAMAA asked people how they would rate the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

“We can give six out of 10 marks because they have done a decent job especially in the health and development sectors,” a Peshawar resident told SAMAA.

“I will give them seven marks because they have launched development projects as elections are nearing,” another resident said.

“Out of 10, I will go for six marks because their pace of work has been a bit slow. If they increase their pace of development, it will be good for their voter as well as their party,” added a Peshawar resident.
