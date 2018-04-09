Post-mortem: Balochistan govt scores very low

April 9, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




QUETTA: People in Balochistan were found to be least satisfied with the performance of the provincial government over the last five years.

As part of a special transmission to discuss the performance of provincial governments, SAMAA asked Quetta’s residents how satisfied they were with the Balochistan administration.

“How can I give any marks to the government? They haven’t done anything for people. All they did was for themselves,” a Quetta resident told SAMAA

“The incumbent government hasn’t scored any major achievement to deserve our marks,” a middle-aged man said. “You can go and see Quetta all by yourself. There is garbage everywhere.”

Another resident said that there had been little to no improvement in health, education and law and order in Balochistan.
