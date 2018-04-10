Post-mortem: All charges faced by Sharif family in Panamagate

April 10, 2018
There were several charges against the Sharif family in the Panama Papers scandal. Here we take a look at some of them:-

  • The first charge was that contrary to Sharif family's claims, they owned the Mayfair flats in London since 1992 and not 2006. The Sharif family failed in providing the money trail for the flats which were purchased by two offshore companies, Neilsen and Nescoll, owned by Maryam Nawaz.


 

  • The Gulf Steel Mills were suffering from losses and proceeds of $12 million from it were false. Sharif family was also accused of lying about their business association with the Qatari royal family.


 

  • Another accusation was that the Qatai royal family did not give money to the Sharif family to purchase the Mayfair flats.


 

  • How the Sharif family were able to set up Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metals Establishment is still not clear as they failed to provide a source from where the capital was obtained.


 

  • Nawaz Sharif intentionally did not declare his receivable salary from Dubai-based Capital FZE company.


