DERA MURAD JAMALI: A police officer was suspended on charges of raping a teenage girl in Dera Murad Jamali.

The policeman has been blamed of assaulting a young woman who came to his checkpost for protection.

The initial investigation report confirmed that the teenager was raped.

SSP Hussain Lehri took action and suspended him from duty.

The accused has surrendered and denied all charges against him. He will be produced before the court on Thursday.

Story first published: 12th April 2018