Police arrest 30 lawyers from outside Sindh assembly



KARACHI: Sindh police arrested over 30 lawyers who were staging a protest sit-in outside Sindh Assembly.

The protest by the government lawyers entered ninth day on Tuesday. The lawyers said they are protesting as they are not getting promotions and three basic allowances for seven years now.

Meantime, another protest demonstration by New Teachers Acton Committee is also in progress at the same venue for not getting salaries since 2012.

The traffic on road from Karachi Arts Council to Sindh Secretariat faced problem owing to the two protest demonstrations.

Police in large number have been deployed after the protest was put to an end. The assembly’s main gate has been cleared from the protesting lawyers.

Over 30 lawyers have been arrested and a case has been registered against them at Aram Bagh police station, according to police station.

The strike by the government lawyers and prosecution staff caused troubles to thousands of litigants coming to the City Court.

Story first published: 17th April 2018