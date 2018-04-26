Police arrest 10 in Lahore as protest turns violent

April 26, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




Reported by: Ali Jarh

LAHORE: Punjab police arrested at least 10 workers of health department protesting in Lahore after their demonstration turned violent Thursday.

The clash took place near Punjab Assembly.



Police baton-charged demonstrators and used tear gas to disperse them after they tried to march on to Mall Road.


Mall Road has been declared a red zone after the standing order of the Lahore High Court that no protest can take place there.


The protesters pelted stones at the riot police, causing damage to a number of vehicles. A water cannon was called in.


Several demonstrators and police officials were injured in the clash.



At least 1500 health workers including women from across the province have been protesting for the last 10 days at. The protesters wanted to go to the Punjab Assembly to register their protest.


Health workers want regularization and restoration of the deduction in conveyance allowance. The protesters said they were not granted permanent status despite several pledges by the provincial government.


There are 25,000 health workers including vaccinators and polio workers in Punjab.


“We will not return to work,” said the health workers, reacting to the situation that took place today.


