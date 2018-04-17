PML-N was once on the wrong side of history: Musadik Malik

“PML-N was one on the wrong side of history when it supported dictators,” said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Musadik Malik.

He said this while answering a question on SAMAA TV’s program Nadeem Malik Live. Malik said senior PML-N leaders had admitted in the recent past that the party’s stance was wrong during the Memogate scandal.

“Intelligent people like Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif were selected by dictators and appointed to key posts,” he said. “It is after some time that these leaders realise the harm dictators bring to democracy and then part ways with them.”

PPP representative Nabil Gabol said that the least former prime minister Nawaz Sharif could do was apologise for supporting a military dictator that had refused Benazir’s request to meet her father one last time before his hanging.

“Nawaz is starting to admit that all dictators from General Ayub to the present day are to blame for failure of democracies,” he said. “This means that he’s also including General Zia-ul-Haq, who was his patron.”

Nabil Gabol said that there were two to three groups in PML-N would were looking to break away from Nawaz Sharif. He likened the party to MQM.

“I believe PML-N is about to suffer from the same fate that MQM is suffering,” he said.

He said that Chaudhry Nisar had proven loyal to Nawaz Sharif and not taken Maryam’s name publicly as the perpetrator of Dawn Leaks.

“I can confirm to you without a doubt that Dawn Leaks was planted by Maryam Nawaz from the PM House,” he said.

Story first published: 17th April 2018