PML-N to win next elections: Nawaz Sharif

April 2, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz head Nawaz Sharif said the party would win next general elections as nobody can halt 'storm of the people', contrary to what happened in the recent Senate elections.

Talking to media persons outside premises of Accountability Court Monday, he said people would vote in next elections strictly on their choice and option and it would not surely be similar to the one, what was witnessed in Senate election.

He said some people are frightened that PML-N would win the next elections as well. Nawaz Sharif said, “Today the reality of the cases against him, stands exposed before the public.”

The former prime minister said the case against him was continuing endlessly and the acts of Joint Investigation Team had been revealed before the people. “We did not boycott the case but fought it in the court.”


He said the nation knew about the reality and false accusations against him. The charges against him had nothing to do with corruption, he added.

He said the JIT head Wajid Zia could not explain who committed which kind of corruption. It seemed that the case was aimed at getting him convicted, he added.

Nawaz Sharif said earlier he was convicted on charges of an imaginary salary and Iqama (residence permit).

He said his family built seven houses in Model Town Lahore on an area of 90 acres in 1969 and the expenditure on those houses was more than the value of London flats.

Maryam Nawaz, daughter of Nawaz Sharif said there was no case of corruption against the Sharif family so the cases of assets were filed.

Captain (rted.) Muhammad Safdar said the election of 2018 will be a vote against those who were anti-democratic and did not believe in Constitution. -APP
Story first published: 2nd April 2018

 

