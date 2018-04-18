PML-N MNA arrested for making ‘derogatory speech’ against judiciary

April 18, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

By Mehar Shafique

KASUR: Police have arrested a PML-N MNA for allegedly making derogatory speeches against higher judiciary and intelligence agencies in a public rally.

MNA Waseem Akhtar Sheikh and MPA Naeem Safdar Ansari and at least 70 other PML-N workers were booked in two separate cases on charges of making provocative speeches during a public rally in Kasur on April 13 in Kasur.

The cases were lodged by Major Habib-ur-Rehman and security constable Abdur Rasheed.

According to police, the PML-N MNA was arrested from Kasur when he was trying to escape to Lahore.

He has been shifted to an undisclosed location and the MPA is still at large.

According to Kasur police spokesman, raid parties led by senior officials have been constituted to arrest the others.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 18th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Explainer: Nadeem Malik opposes censoring Nawaz speeches

April 17, 2018 10:17 pm

PML-N was once on the wrong side of history: Musadik Malik

April 17, 2018 8:32 pm

‘Disloyal’ people won’t be given PML-N ticket, Nawaz warns dissidents

April 17, 2018 8:09 pm

Govt post-mortem: MPAs claim BISP not providing relief to masses

April 17, 2018 7:26 pm

Shots fired at Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan’s house in Lahore

April 15, 2018 12:55 pm

We knew about consequences if action had been taken against Musharraf: Pervaiz Rashid

April 15, 2018 12:16 pm

 

Full Programs

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 18 April 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 18 April 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 18 April 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 18 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 17 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 17 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 17 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 17 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Zara Maqbool

 

Most Read

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.