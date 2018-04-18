PML-N MNA arrested for making ‘derogatory speech’ against judiciary

By Mehar Shafique

KASUR: Police have arrested a PML-N MNA for allegedly making derogatory speeches against higher judiciary and intelligence agencies in a public rally.

MNA Waseem Akhtar Sheikh and MPA Naeem Safdar Ansari and at least 70 other PML-N workers were booked in two separate cases on charges of making provocative speeches during a public rally in Kasur on April 13 in Kasur.

The cases were lodged by Major Habib-ur-Rehman and security constable Abdur Rasheed.

According to police, the PML-N MNA was arrested from Kasur when he was trying to escape to Lahore.

He has been shifted to an undisclosed location and the MPA is still at large.

According to Kasur police spokesman, raid parties led by senior officials have been constituted to arrest the others.

Story first published: 18th April 2018