PML-N haemorrhages 5th MNA in 48hrs

April 6, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

ISLAMABAD: Five PML-N MNAs from Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab have parted ways with the ruling party in less than 48 hours.

Bilal Virk, a member of National Assembly from Nankana Sahib, announced he was joining the rival PTI Friday. This comes a day after three MNAs from Balochistan walked away from the PML-N.

According to a source, PML-N MNA Ramesh Kumar Vankwani is likely to join Imran Khan’s party on Saturday. Kumar was elected as MNA from Sindh’s Tharparkar.

This comes less than 24 hours after three PML-N MNAs from Balochistan – Jam Kamal, Mir Dostain Khan Domki and Khalid Magsi – announced their departure from the party.

“The mainstream political parties don’t consider protecting interests of Balochistan important. The party’s provincial leadership was tough on them and did not do anything for their constituencies,” they told media persons at National Press Club in Islamabad.

“We spoke about our problems to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Nawaz Sharif multiple times but nobody paid any attention,” they said.

“It was a privilege to be part of the National Assembly and we had learned a lot in the past five years.”


