PML-N crisis: Number of dissenters rises to 40

April 10, 2018
Panama verdict is just around the corner and the PML-N has already started feeling the heat.

The number of its deserters is growing ahead of the landmark ruling by Supreme Court in Panama case. The problems seem to be compounding for Nawaz Sharif and his party.

On Monday, eight members of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) including Khusro Bakhtiar, Qasim Noon, Tahir Bashir Cheema, Basit Bukhari, Samiullah and Asghar Ali Shah left the party standing up for the cause of Seraiki province.

The dissenters formed new political movement called 'Southern Punjab Province Front under the leadership of former interim premier Balakh Sher Mazari.

Mazari was 14th Prime Minister of Pakistan. As caretaker PM, he stayed in office from April 18, 1993 to May 26, 1993.

Nisar Jutt, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana and Chaudhry Tahir Iqbal of Vehari parted ways with the PML-N over a row regarding amendment in Khatm-e-Nabuwat clause in election laws.

Meantime, Mian Tariq Mehmood, Mian Mazhar, Raza Hayat Hiraj have their own reasons to sever the ties with Nawaz Sharif.

Bilal Virk of Nankana Sahib shook hands with Imran Khan. Wajihuz Zaman from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa joined Q-League. Meantime, Arbab Wasim has already joined the PTI.

From Balochistan also, 16 N-leaguers including MNAs and MPAs bade farewell to the party.

Abdul Hakeem Baloch took the lead in Sindh. The PML-N’s provincial head also has left the party.

PML-N head Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the apex court in July 28 unanimous ruling. The court directed the NAB to file corruption references against him, his family and finance minister Ishaq Dar.
