PML-N banners in Wah Cantt feature Nisar–but not Sharif brothers

April 12, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

WAH CANTT: PML-N banners featured Chaudhry Nisar but not the Sharif brothers, giving rise to speculation that the former interior minister may be parting ways with the party amid reports of a brewing conflict. 

Chaudhry Nisar will inaugurate the Wah General Hospital on Thursday. Interestingly, the banners placed did not feature either Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif or his elder brother Nawaz.

Reporters’ questions irks Nisar

Nisar got upset when reporters at the presser asked him about reports that he was joining PTI.

“This is a project by the Punjab Government. Why isn’t Shehbaz Sharif or a member of the federal government present?” asked a reporter.

“What type of a question is this? I approved funding for the hospital, I will inaugurate it,” said an upset Nisar.

Nisar left the press conference after only two questions were asked by reporters.

BACKGROUND

Nisar has said in the past that he does not accept Maryam Nawaz as his leader. He has criticised Nawaz Sharif and other members of the party for their hard-hitting criticism of the judiciary.

Tehmina Durrani’s former political secretary claimed a couple of days ago that Nisar’s opposition to PML-N leadership was planned. Durrani denied the allegations and claimed that Zubair was never her political secretary.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 12th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Want to nominate a non-controversial person for caretaker PM: Abbasi

April 12, 2018 8:31 pm

TLYR takes over major Lahore roads 

April 12, 2018 8:03 pm

Govt post-mortem: Did the ruling party implement its manifesto?

April 12, 2018 7:43 pm

Military awards conferred on ghazis, martyrs of Pakistan army

April 12, 2018 7:01 pm

Post-mortem: PML-N’s 2013 election promises

April 12, 2018 6:26 pm

Govt post-mortem: Breaking down Pakistan’s debt

April 12, 2018 6:24 pm

 

Full Programs

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 12 April 2018
Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 12 April 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 12 April 2018

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 12 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 12 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 12 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 11 April 2018

Khara Sach |‬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |‬ 11 April 2018

More Programs
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.