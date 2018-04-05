PM wants undisputed person to be head of caretaker setup



Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has expressed confidence that all political parties will select the caretaker prime minister with consensus.

Speaking with a private TV channel, he said the caretaker prime minister should be a person, who is undisputed and non-controversial having a transparent past.

To a question, the Prime Minister said he has no favorite for the slot.

To another question, he said there is no logic in delaying the upcoming elections as it will be dangerous for Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said he will withdraw his statement regarding horse-trading in the election of Senate Chairman and deputy chairman if PPP Cochairman Asif Ali Zardari and PTI Chairman Imran Khan declare on oath that they did not use money in the election.

Prime Minister Abbasi said that in order to discourage this practice, seats in the Senate should be allocated according to the partyâ€™s position in provincial assemblies.

To another question, he said neither he nor former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has any tensions with the institutions.

While answering yet another question, the Prime Minister said Pakistan has rendered great sacrifices in the war against terrorism and done more than its part. -APP

Story first published: 5th April 2018