PM wants undisputed person to be head of caretaker setup

April 5, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
0

SHARES

Share on Facebook


Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has expressed confidence that all political parties will select the caretaker prime minister with consensus.

Speaking with a private TV channel, he said the caretaker prime minister should be a person, who is undisputed and non-controversial having a transparent past.

To a question, the Prime Minister said he has no favorite for the slot.

To another question, he said there is no logic in delaying the upcoming elections as it will be dangerous for Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said he will withdraw his statement regarding horse-trading in the election of Senate Chairman and deputy chairman if PPP Cochairman Asif Ali Zardari and PTI Chairman Imran Khan declare on oath that they did not use money in the election.

Prime Minister Abbasi said that in order to discourage this practice, seats in the Senate should be allocated according to the partyâ€™s position in provincial assemblies.

To another question, he said neither he nor former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has any tensions with the institutions.

While answering yet another question, the Prime Minister said Pakistan has rendered great sacrifices in the war against terrorism and done more than its part. -APP


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 5th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Pakistan to highlight issue of Indian brutalities in Kashmir at world forums

April 5, 2018 10:41 am

Will force Nawaz to quit politics, says Zardari at ZAB’s anniversary

April 4, 2018 7:52 pm

Nawaz Sharif slams Imran Khan, chief justice

April 4, 2018 12:28 pm

Imran Khan gets warm welcome in Youhanabad

April 1, 2018 5:56 pm

In Swat, Nawaz, Maryam slam Imran-Zardari Senate alliance

April 1, 2018 5:50 pm

PM Abbasi asks people to stand up against horse-trading

March 31, 2018 8:18 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 04 April 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 04 April 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 04 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 04 April 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 04 April 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 04 April 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 04 April 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 04 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: ABDUL MOIZ JAFERII

By: Ahmad Waleed

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.