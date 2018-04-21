PM takes notice of Karachi’s power crisis

Report by: Usman Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has taken notice of the prevailing power crisis in Karachi, Samaa reported.

According to our correspondent, the PM has called a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Energy on April 23. The meeting will be held in Karachi.

Sources said the meeting will take up the one point agenda of hours-long loadshedding by K-Electric citing non-supply of gas to its power generation units.

Earlier today, Jamaat-e-Islami and Pak Sarzameen Party staged sit-ins against K-Electric and the federal government over prolonged power outages in Karachi.

Yesterday, National Electric Power Regulatory Authority recommended heavy fine on K-Electric over unscheduled loadshedding.

The Nepra authorities also signaled to take over administrative control of KE.

Nepra investigation committee, after a three-day visit to Karachi, said in its report that KE has violated various responsibilities and did not utilise its full power generation capacity.

