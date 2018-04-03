PM orders uninterrupted power supply at Sehr, Iftar

April 3, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
0

SHARES

Share on Facebook

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has directed the Power Division to ensure all units of power plants remain operational for uninterrupted power supply at Sehr and Iftaar during the fasting month of Ramazan.

The prime minister gave the order while chairing a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) on Tuesday.

The cabinet has discussed issues related to the energy sector and reviewed the load management plan during the summers, particularly during the Ramazan.

Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Leghari, Adviser on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Miftah Ismail and senior officials of concerned ministries and departments were present during the meeting.

According to a press release, the meeting discussed the reform agenda in the power sector and emphasized upon the need for early completion of need-assessment for procuring quality human resource and streamlining of the recruitment process in the Ministry of Energy so as to ensure timely recruitment of the required human resource.

The CCoE directed DISCOs for effective measures to reduce line losses and improvement in recovery of the power dues. – APP


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 3rd April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

PM Abbasi asks people to stand up against horse-trading

March 31, 2018 8:18 pm

A country cannot progress if it can’t respect its politicians: PM

March 31, 2018 3:24 pm

PM urges students to strive hard, attain excellence in studies

March 30, 2018 8:00 pm

Sharifâ€™s comment on PM-CJ meeting not surprising, say analysts

March 28, 2018 11:53 pm

Explainer: Nadeem Malik on PMâ€™s remarks about Senate chief

March 26, 2018 10:20 pm

Sheikh Rasheed seeks 90-day judicial martial law

March 21, 2018 5:18 pm

 

Full Programs

Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 03 March 2018
Subah Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 03 March 2018
Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 03 March 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 03 March 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 02 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 02 April 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 02 April 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 02 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Ahmad Waleed

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Mahim Maher

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.