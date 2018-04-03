PM orders uninterrupted power supply at Sehr, Iftar

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has directed the Power Division to ensure all units of power plants remain operational for uninterrupted power supply at Sehr and Iftaar during the fasting month of Ramazan.

The prime minister gave the order while chairing a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCoE) on Tuesday.

The cabinet has discussed issues related to the energy sector and reviewed the load management plan during the summers, particularly during the Ramazan.

Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Leghari, Adviser on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Miftah Ismail and senior officials of concerned ministries and departments were present during the meeting.

According to a press release, the meeting discussed the reform agenda in the power sector and emphasized upon the need for early completion of need-assessment for procuring quality human resource and streamlining of the recruitment process in the Ministry of Energy so as to ensure timely recruitment of the required human resource.

The CCoE directed DISCOs for effective measures to reduce line losses and improvement in recovery of the power dues. – APP

Story first published: 3rd April 2018