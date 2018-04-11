PM, opposition leader discuss caretaker setup



Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Opposition leader in National Assembly Khursheed Shah held consultations over the name for the caretaker premier on Wednesday.

This was the third meeting between the two talk about the contours of the interim setup.

The incumbent government completes its five-year term on May 31 this year. After which, an interim setup will be installed to conduct the general elections.

Both the leaders will put forward three names each. Of them, a consensus candidate will be announced to be the interim PM.

The two sides have decided to hold consultations with their respective allies.

The Pakistan People’s Party has not tabled any name for the slot so far, according to the sources.

The name of the caretaker prime minister is expected to come to light in first week of May.

Former Finance Minister Dr. Hafeez Pasha, former State Bank governors Dr Shamshad and Ishrat Husain and former Chief Justice, Justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani are among the names being hashed out for the top slot. However, the last name is said to be favorite, according to the sources.

Story first published: 11th April 2018