PM inaugurates Jalalpur Pirwala-Uch Sharif section of National Highway

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi inaugurated the 45km Jalalpur Pirwala-Uch Sharif section of the National Highway near Bahawalpur, on Saturday.

“Politicians serve the country–not dictators,” said the prime minister. “Decisions about politics are not taken in courts, they are made by the people of Pakistan.”

The prime minister said the only decisions that carried weight were the ones made by the people. He said that PML-N would once again become victorious as people would vote for the party in the coming elections.

“Nawaz Sharif will emerge victorious again in July,” he said.

He credited the former prime minister with inaugurating Lowari tunnel and said that Sharif’s political opponents could only use harsh language against him but not serve the country.

Story first published: 14th April 2018