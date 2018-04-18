PM in London to attend Commonwealth Heads of Govt Meeting

LONDON: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has arrived in London to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting beginning today.

At the airport, the prime minister was received by senior officials of the Britain government and Pakistan High Commissioner to United Kingdom Syed Ibne Abbas.

The CHOGM-2018 will provide an opportunity to highlight the progress made by Pakistan including its transition to a modern and dynamic emerging market, which is an attractive destination for business, investment and trade.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will actively participate in executive and retreat sessions as well as a number of events being held on the sidelines of the CHOGM.

The prime minister will attend the reception being hosted by Queen Elizabeth II. He will call on the Prince of Wales and meet with Prime Minister Theresa May amongst other Commonwealth leaders.

