PM challenges opposition to come up with a better budget

April 28, 2018
The successive government is free to change the budget to their liking. The PML-N has given a people-friendly budget, I challenge anyone to change even a single word of it, said the prime minister. 

"Any government that fills its own pockets can never work for the common man," said the prime minister. "We fulfilled many promises we made to the people of Pakistan. A comparison of the previous governments and the PML-N administration will make it clear."

The prime minister was in Tando Jam where he was inaugurating a gas project. He said that the government had introduced measures which would guarantee that every Pakistani pays his taxes.

Prime Minister Abbasi said that the incumbent government had taken successful measures to bring life back to Karachi.

"Before we came into power, people were afraid to come out in Karachi," he said. "Now, you can't find spaces in Karachi's hotels as night life has returned to the city."
