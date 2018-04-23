PM Abbasi to chair meeting on power crisis in Karachi



KARACHI: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi arrived in Karachi on a daylong visit to attend a seminar on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor on Monday.

PM Abbasi will also chair a special meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy today in connection with the deteriorating power crisis in the city. The committee will discuss one-point agenda regarding K-Electric’s performance.

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is in Karachi, will also attend the meeting.

The premier is expected to summon an elaborate report from K-Electric and the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board over the issue of water and power crises facing the residents of Karachi.

The city has been suffering from prolonged hours of load-shedding after the city’s main electricity supplier said it could not generate electricity in the required amount as the Sui Southern Gas Company had curtailed gas supply.

But, the gas company said it would restore supply once the payments of dues worth millions owed by KE are made.

As a result of the standoff, the residents of the city continue to suffer from twin crises of electricity and water. The areas previously exempted from load shedding are having six hours of load shedding daily.

Sharif, who arrived in Karachi on Sunday, did not mince his words when he blamed K-Electric for the electricity crisis in the city.

“K-Electric is responsible for the load shedding crisis in Karachi,” he said during his speech in Bahadurabad where he was joined by MQM-P leaders Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Khawaja Izhar.

Shehbaz Sharif said that Karachi was known as the City of Lights but in the past two decades, Karachi had suffered a lot. He said that there were broken roads and sewerage problems in Karachi.

The Punjab chief minister said that Karachi had been treated unjustly in the past.

