PM Abbasi, Nawaz to meet in London today

LONDON: Prime Minister Abbasi and Nawaz Sharif will meet today (Saturday) to discuss important party matters.

According to details, Nawaz Sharif has arrived at Hussain Nawaz’s office in London to meet the prime minister.

Prime Minister Abbasi is expected to brief Nawaz on the government’s agenda till May 31. Both leaders are also expected to discuss the appointment of the caretaker prime minister.

Nawaz Sharif is in London to spend time with his ailing wife Kulsoom Nawaz. Meanwhile, PTI chief Imran Khan has departed for London where, according to media reports, he will spend time with his sons.

Story first published: 21st April 2018