PM Abbasi, Nawaz Sharif discuss key political matter in London

LONDON: Key political affairs were discussed by Prime Minister Abbasi and PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif in London on Saturday.

According to our correspondent, the meeting was also joined by former finance minister Ishaq Dar, who is in London nowadays and facing corruption cases at home.

Cases against the Sharif family and some important party matters were discussed. The meeting held at the office of Nawaz Sharif’s son, Hussain Nawaz in London.

The PML-N leaders also exchanged views over the appointment of a caretaker Prime Minister ahead of general elections in Pakistan this year.

Nawaz Sharif is spending time with his ailing wife Kulsoom Nawaz. His sons Hassan, Hussain and daughter Maryam are also there.

On Friday, Accountability Court of Islamabad turned down an application of Nawaz Sharif and his daughter seeking seven-day exemption from appearance.

Story first published: 21st April 2018