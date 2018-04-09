

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi flew China to lead Pakistani delegation at Boao Forum Annual Conference for Asia.

According to Foreign Office Spokesperson, main theme of the conference is “An Open and Innovative Asia for a World of greater Prosperity”.

The Prime Minister will be one of the keynote speakers at the Forum along with President Xi Jinping, and other leaders attending the Annual Forum.

The Prime Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with Chinese and other world leaders. -APP

Story first published: 9th April 2018