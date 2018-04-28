PM Abbasi inaugurates gas processing facility in Tando Jam

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the prime minister said PML-N government accomplished what previous governments failed to deliver.He said despite challenges, the government was completing its term, realized its targets and put Pakistan on road to progress.Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said credit goes to PML-N to take concrete measures for utilization of Thar coal and Riko Diko gold and copper deposits besides exploiting hydropower potential of KP and Azad Kashmir.The Prime Minister said the present government presented its six budgets, which is the best one in the history of the country.It is people-friendly budget aimed at resolution of the fundamental problems of the country.He said besides relief to different segments of the society, tax burden has been halved by bringing the maximum tax from 35% to just 15%. -APP

Story first published: 28th April 2018