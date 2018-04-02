PM Abbasi expresses grief over killing of Kashmiri youth in IoK



ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan AbbasiÂ expressed his deep shock and grief at the indiscriminate, vicious killing of more than 17 Kashmiri youth in Indian occupiedÂ Kashmir (IoK) by the Indian forces.Â

The brutal crackdown, including the despicable use of pellet guns on civilians who were protesting against the killing was deplorable.

Strongly condemning the gross inhuman violations of the basic human rights of innocent Kashmiris, including the basic human right to life and health, the prime minister emphasized that Indian attempts to label the legitimate Kashmir struggle terrorism cannot deter the valiant people of Jammu and Kashmir from their demand of exercising their right to self determination in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions, According to a press statement of the Foreign Office.

The prime minister stressed the need for the international community to urge India to allow access to fact-finding missions of the OHCHR and OIC IPHRC to Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

He also called upon the UNSC Secretary General to appoint a special representative for Jammu & Kashmir, where India, encouraged by the silence of the international community, continued to kill with impunity. -APP

