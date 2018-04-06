PM Abbasi arrives in Kabul on invitation by President Ghani

April 6, 2018
Tatheer Islam
0

SHARES

Share on Facebook




Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi arrived in Afghanistan on a daylong visit Friday on invitation byÂ Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.Â 

He was received by President Ghani at Kabul airport.Â A reception was organized in his honor at Afghan Presidential Palace. PM was presented guard of honor.

During his daylong visit, the Prime Minister will hold in-depth consultations with President Ghani and Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah on different issues pertaining to economic, security and counter-terrorism cooperation.

Both the leaders will discuss matters of mutual interest, strengthening of bilateral ties, return of Afghan refugees, and combating drug production.

Afghan peace process and regional political and security situation will also be part of the discussion between the heads of two neighboring countries.

Abbasiâ€™s visit to Kabul is his first since becoming prime minister last year.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 6th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Pakistan observing Kashmir Solidarity Day

April 6, 2018 10:53 am

PM Abbasi unveils five-point tax reforms

April 5, 2018 10:31 pm

PM to hold press conference today ahead of budget

April 5, 2018 2:03 pm

Pakistan won a war lost by world: PM Abbasi

April 5, 2018 12:37 pm

PM wants undisputed person to be head of caretaker setup

April 5, 2018 10:55 am

Pakistan to highlight issue of Indian brutalities in Kashmir at world forums

April 5, 2018 10:41 am

 

Full Programs

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 05 April 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 05 April 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 05 April 2018

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 05 April 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 05 April 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 05 April 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 05 April 2018

Qutb Online | SAMAA TV | Bilal Qutb | 05 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: ABDUL MOIZ JAFERII

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.