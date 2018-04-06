PM Abbasi arrives in Kabul on invitation by President Ghani

He was received by President Ghani at Kabul airport.Â A reception was organized in his honor at Afghan Presidential Palace. PM was presented guard of honor.During his daylong visit, the Prime Minister will hold in-depth consultations with President Ghani and Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah Abdullah on different issues pertaining to economic, security and counter-terrorism cooperation.Both the leaders will discuss matters of mutual interest, strengthening of bilateral ties, return of Afghan refugees, and combating drug production.Afghan peace process and regional political and security situation will also be part of the discussion between the heads of two neighboring countries.Abbasiâ€™s visit to Kabul is his first since becoming prime minister last year.

