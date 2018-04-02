Plea seeking referendum on Kalabagh Dam: SC issues notice

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to federation and sought reply on a petition seeking referendum on the construction of Kalabagh Dam.

A three judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar took up the plea filed by Barrister Zafarullah Khan of Watan Party.

During the hearing, Justice Umar Ata Bandial observed that there was no doubt that the dam should be constructed but provinces were yet to reach a consensus on that issue.

He remarked that former Chairman Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) had raised awareness campaign on the Kalabagh Dam but soon after he was removed from the post.

The petitioner stated that Kalabagh Dam project was due to be completed in 1993, but constant delays in construction had already cost the country $288 billion.

He said that if any one had issues with the name of the dam then it could be changed, but to meet the water and electricity shortages, construction of the dam should be done.

The top judge remarked that government had to take decision about construction of the dam keeping in view current circumstances of the country.

Subsequently, the bench asked the federation regarding steps taken on the recommendations of Council of Common Interest (CCI) till now and directed state counsel to come up on next hearing after reading the Article “Water Bomb” written by Majeed Nizami in 2007 and adjourned the case for a fortnight. – APP

Story first published: 2nd April 2018