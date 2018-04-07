PIA decides to change logo after 10 years



Introducing the new @Official_PIA brand identity to be launched later this month. The national animal of #Pakistan, the #Markhor, will be placed on the tail. There is currently an #Airbus A320 & #Boeing 777 currently being painted at #Karachi, Pakistan. #NewPIA #V1 #PIA pic.twitter.com/w1smIpjNq3

— Mohammed Firaas (@raisinganchor) April 6, 2018

The picture of Pakistan’s national animal Markhor (Ibex) will be printed on the tails of the PIA planes, the spokesman said.“The ibex is rare and faces its enemies all alone in mountains. The national flag-carrier will also do the same,” the spokesman said.“The PIA will soon formally announce the change of its logo.”New planes will also be introduced at the inauguration of Islamabad International Airport on April 20, according to the PIA spokesman.The sources placed in Aviation Division said PIA’s board of directors were not sought the permission for the design change.The PIA last changed its logo and color in 2010, as according to the PIA spokesman, such changes are normal.“The power of attitude and altitude come together in PIA’s Brand Story! #NewPIA #PIA #BrandStory,” said the PIA in a tweet.Advisor to the Prime Minister on Aviation Sardar Mahtab Ahmad Khan inaugurated a new livery of the PIA here yesterday in Islamabad.Meantime, New Islamabad International Airport has been made operational this morning."PIA will make a historic landing at new Islamabad int'l airport. PIA 's A320 will take off from BBIA at 1230PM on PK9001 and will land at NIIA at 1PM. It will be the first mock up flight at the new airport. Purpose of PIA mock up flight is to assess the operationability of NIIA," said another tweet from the national flag-carrier.

