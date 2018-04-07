Patients continue to suffer in Balochistan as world observes Health day

The people in Balochistan continue to face problems at government hospitals across the province as the doctors’ protest entered second day Saturday.OPDs of the government hospitals are closed on the second day in the province posing serious troubles to the patients and their attendants.Doctors and paramedics threaten to shut down emergency wards also if they are approached to attend to hospitalized patients, complained a patient.The World Health Day is a global health awareness day celebrated every year on 7 April, under the sponsorship of the World Health Organization

