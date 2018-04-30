Passengers boarded an Islamabad-bound PIA flight–only to land in Lahore

April 30, 2018
Samaa Web Desk




Imagine boarding a Karachi-Islamabad flight only to end up landing in Lahore.

That's what happened to passengers who boarded PK-300, the Karachi-Islamabad PIA flight that was supposed to land in the federal capital but landed in Lahore.

Angry passengers complained that the flight flew after a half-an-hour delay and now, had even missed its mark.

PIA has said that the passengers will soon be taken to Islamabad.

A Facebook user summed up the bizarre situation with an interesting comment:-

"Jaana tha Japan, pohonch aye Cheen" (Set out for Japan, ended up in China).
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 30th April 2018

 

