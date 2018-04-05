Can’t force parents to buy books, uniforms from particular vendors: LHC

April 5, 2018
Shahid Hussain
LAHORE: Private schools cannot force parents to buy text books or uniforms from a particular vendor, according to a ruling by the LHC.Â 

The registering authority tasked to oversee implementation of the order will ensure parents are not forced to buy books and uniforms from a particular vendor.

Private schools have been barred from charging fees other than admission, tuition or prescribed security.

The ruling stated that private schools that increased fees more than 5% in 2016-2017 and more than 8% in 2017-2018 will have to provide justification for doing so.

In case the supportive material or justification is not provided, the additional fees will be returned to parents or adjusted.

The ruling provided 90 days to Punjab government to come up with a policy that accommodates both the private schools, who insist on higher fees due to inflation and parents who are not able to afford expensive education.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 5th April 2018

 

