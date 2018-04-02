Parched lips and empty stomachs of the ‘white’ desert

April 2, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
Reporting by Suleman Mendhro

What feeds the Tharis? Salt.

Tharparkar is often in the news for its malnourished children and famished population.

The huge piles of salt found in the arid desert give these natives an opportunity to make a few bucks – against their blood, sweat and tears.

These salt dunes have earned Tharparkar the title, ‘white desert’. Diplo has numerous saline lakes as well, whose salt is extracted by the locals. Other than its coal reserves, the huge quantity of salt the area produces is the next available option for the locals to earn a loaf of bread.

According to the government, 70 tons of salt is extracted every day. The salt is packed in gunnysacks and sent over to Karachi.

Most of the Thari labourers suffer from eye- and skin-related diseases. A native labourer said they are forced to work for meagre wages as they have no employment opportunities in the area. “I earn between Rs200 and Rs250,” he said. “The government provides us no facilities at all. This is the Thar Desert. There is no employment opportunity here.”

Ramzan, aged 32, works for 12 hours under the scorching sun and earns between Rs300 and Rs400. He collects the salt using his bare hands. “There are no safety measures,” he said.
Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 2nd April 2018

 

