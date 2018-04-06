Pakistan won’t allow another martial law: Bilawal

GHOTKI: PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says that people of Pakistan will not allow another martial law to be imposed in the country.

“Democracy is fragile but people are standing behind it,” Bilawal told a rally in Ghotki district of Sindh on Friday. “The 2018 elections will be a lesson for our opponents.”

Bilawal also ruled out any possibility of forming an electoral alliance in the next elections. “I am fighting against PML-N and PTI. They are doing politics of privatization,” he said.

“Nawaz Sharif is doing everything to save himself from accountability while Imran Khan’s politics is based on hypocrisy and U-turns,” he said.

He said that if Karachiites chose to vote his party, he would change the fate of Sindh capital.

“Everyone knows who was behind politics of violence and terror in Karachi,” added Bilawal.

Story first published: 6th April 2018