Pakistan won’t allow another martial law: Bilawal

April 6, 2018
Samaa Web Desk

GHOTKI: PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says that people of Pakistan will not allow another martial law to be imposed in the country.

“Democracy is fragile but people are standing behind it,” Bilawal told a rally in Ghotki district of Sindh on Friday. “The 2018 elections will be a lesson for our opponents.”

Bilawal also ruled out any possibility of forming an electoral alliance in the next elections. “I am fighting against PML-N and PTI. They are doing politics of privatization,” he said.

“Nawaz Sharif is doing everything to save himself from accountability while Imran Khan’s politics is based on hypocrisy and U-turns,” he said.

He said that if Karachiites chose to vote his party, he would change the fate of Sindh capital.

“Everyone knows who was behind politics of violence and terror in Karachi,” added Bilawal.


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 6th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Won’t let terrorists use our soil against each other: Abbasi, Ghani

April 6, 2018 9:08 pm

PML-N haemorrhages 5th MNA in 48hrs

April 6, 2018 6:27 pm

Chinese engineers found guilty for fight with policemen in Khanewal

April 6, 2018 2:55 pm

Pakistan observing Kashmir Solidarity Day

April 6, 2018 10:53 am

Rauf Siddiqui gets married

April 6, 2018 3:26 am

Bus drivers taking Karachiites for a ride with increased fare

April 5, 2018 11:09 pm

 

Full Programs

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 06 April 2018
Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 06 April 2018
Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 06 April 2018

Saverey Samaa Kay Saath | SAMAA TV | Madiha Naqvi | 06 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 06 April 2018

Naya Din | SAMAA TV | Ali Arif | Kiran Aftab | Muhammad Shuaeb | 06 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 05 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 05 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: ABDUL MOIZ JAFERII

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.