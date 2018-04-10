Pakistan, Turkey naval forces conduct joint exercise

KARACHI: Naval forces of Pakistan and Turkey conducted joint exercises named “drawn sword of Islam” in North Arabian Sea on Tuesday.

TCG GELIBOLU, a frigate from Turkish Navy, and PN Ships SAIF, ASLAT, NASR, QUWWAT, AZMAT and ZARRAR including fixed and rotary wing aircraft of Pakistan naval aviation participated in the exercise.

Fighters from Pakistan Air Force also took part in the exercise.

“The main objective of the exercise was to enhance interoperability between two brotherly navies,” according to a press release issued by Pakistan Navy.

Exercise TURGUTRIES 2018 covered a wide range of maritime operations encompassing anti-surface, anti-air and anti-submarine warfare as well as maneuvering and communication exercises.

Counter piracy drills were also carried out in which boarding teams demonstrated practical boarding operations onboard a suspect vessel.

The exercise proved mutually rewarding to hone professional skills of participating personnel from both navies and learn from each other’s experiences.

Story first published: 10th April 2018