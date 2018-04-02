Pakistan to send special envoys to world capitals to highlight Kashmir unrest: FM

"This decision has been taken in a special meeting of the cabinet which has reviewed the situation arising from the recent Indian brutalities in Kashmir," Foreign Minister Asif said while addressing a press conference.The foreign minister said he had spoken with his Turkish and Iranian counterparts and would be contacting some other foreign ministers, as well as the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to seek their support and highlight the issue at international level.He said the international community would be urged to help in the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir and ending the human rights violations and brutalities.The foreign minister pointed out that India had made around 2000 ceasefire violations during the last one year across the Line of Control and Working Boundary.He said such escalations could threaten regional peace as Pakistan and India were the nuclear states."Pakistan has requested various countries of the world including Russia, China, Turkey, Iran, Saudi Arabia and others to help normalize the situation," he said.Similarly, he said that Pakistan had raised the Kashmir issue through the world human rights organizations and bodies.To a question, Mr Asif said since the killing of renowned Kashmiri youth activist Burhan Wani, the Indian occupied forces had conducted 1500 military operations in the occupied valley, which caused the martyrdom of 1534 Kashmiris and injury to 21,183.Besides, he said, 65,851 houses of Kashmiris were destroyed and 19,230 Kashmiris were imprisoned.He said these brutalities of the Indian occupied forces had further boosted the spirit of Kashmir youth, who were fighting for their just right of independence.He said the just struggle of Kashmiris and their sacrifices would not go in vein and Pakistan would continue to extend its moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri brethren, adding, all the political forces and leaders in Pakistan were unanimous on that point.To another question, the foreign minister said Pakistan enjoyed good relations with the regional countries including Turkey, China, Russia, Iran and western countries, adding, the relations with the US were also improving.He, however, maintained that as far as the relations with any country were concerned Pakistanâ€™s interest was the first priority.The foreign minister said the Federal Cabinet declared that April 6, 2018 would be observed as Kashmir Solidarity Day in support of our Kashmiri brothers and sisters against Indian brutalities. - SAMAA/AGENCIES

