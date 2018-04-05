Pakistan to highlight issue of Indian brutalities in Kashmir at world forums

April 5, 2018
Samaa Web Desk
0

SHARES

Share on Facebook


The National Security Committee has decided to raise the issue of unprecedented Indian brutalities in occupied Kashmir at bilateral and multilateral forums.

The decision was taken at 20th meeting of the National Security Committee chaired Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in Islamabad.

The meeting was attended among others by three service Chiefs.

The Committee condemned the recent reign of terror unleashed by the Indian Security Forces in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, which has resulted in deaths of twenty innocent civilians and lethal injuries to hundreds of innocent men, women and children.

The continued inhuman and incessant use of pellet guns against innocent protestors and funeral processions by occupation force has once again resulted in injuries to hundreds of Kashmiris and blinding of scores of Kashmiris.

The National Security Committee praised the extraordinary courage and resilience of Kashmiri people in the face of Indian brutalities, gross and systematic violations of all their human rights.

The Committee observed that the purely indigenous character of this uprising has once again belied the false propaganda by the Indian government.

The Committee reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to political, diplomatic and moral support for the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their just and legitimate struggle for their right to self-determination, also promised to them by the unanimous resolutions of the UN Security Council.

The National Security Committee decided to raise the issue of unprecedented Indian brutalities at both bilateral and multilateral fora.

The Committee reviewed the broader regional situation and expressed satisfaction over the role that Pakistan continues to play for peace and stability.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Foreign Affairs Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal, National Security Adviser Nasser Khan Janjua , Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Miftah Ismail, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood Hayat, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Director General ISI Lieutenant Generl Naveed Mukhtar and senior civil and military officials. -APP


Published in Pakistan

Story first published: 5th April 2018

 

Tags:


 

Click to Comment

Your email address will not be published.

 

See Also

Pakistan won a war lost by world: PM Abbasi

April 5, 2018 12:37 pm

PM wants undisputed person to be head of caretaker setup

April 5, 2018 10:55 am

PM Abbasi asks people to stand up against horse-trading

March 31, 2018 8:18 pm

A country cannot progress if it can’t respect its politicians: PM

March 31, 2018 3:24 pm

PM Abbasi to lay foundation stone of NHA projects in DG Khan today

March 31, 2018 11:07 am

PM, federal minister contradict each other on economy – Watch

March 30, 2018 10:03 pm

 

Full Programs

Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 04 April 2018
Khara Sach |â€¬ Mubashir Lucman | SAMAA TV |â€¬ 04 April 2018
Awaz | SAMAA TV | 04 April 2018

Awaz | SAMAA TV | 04 April 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 04 April 2018

Nadeem Malik Live | SAMAA TV | 04 April 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 04 April 2018

Crime Scene | Samaa TV | 04 April 2018

More Programs
 

Must See

 

Samaa Cartoons

 

Opinion

 

By: Samaa Web Desk

By: ABDUL MOIZ JAFERII

By: Ahmad Waleed

 

Most Read

 

Most Popular

 

In the News

Pakistan
Global
Sports
Entertainment
 
 
 
 
 
Copyright © 2018 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.