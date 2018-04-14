Pakistan test-fires Babur cruise missile with enhanced range, high accuracy



Pakistan successfully test fired an enhanced range version of indigenously developed Babur Cruise Missile. The weapon system incorporates advanced aerodynamics and avionics that can strike targets both at land and sea with high accuracy at a range of 700 KMs. pic.twitter.com/MbAwh8Skrp

— Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) April 14, 2018

“The weapon system incorporates advanced aerodynamics and avionics that can strike targets both at land and sea with high accuracy at a range of 700 KMs,” said a statement issued by the ISPR, media wing of Pakistan army.Babur is low flying, terrain hugging missile which also carries certain stealth features.Equated with state-of-the-art navigational technologies of Terrain Contour Matching and all time digital scene matching and area co-relation which enables to engage various types of targets with pinpoint accuracy even in the absence of GPS navigation, thus making it an important force multiplier for Pakistan's strategic deterrence.Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mahmood and Services Chiefs congratulated team of scientists, engineers and organisation.President Mamnoon Hussain and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also conveyed their congratulations to the team involved.

