Pakistan respects sovereignty of Afghanistan: National Security Adviser

National Security Adviser Nasser Khan Janjua has said that Pakistan respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan.
He was addressing Islamabad International Counter Terrorism Forum in Islamabad on Wednesday.
The National Security adviser said both Pakistan and Afghanistan have rendered great sacrifices in the war on terrorism. He said Pakistan is committed to peace and stability in Afghanistan.
The National Security Adviser said Pakistan has rendered immense sacrifices both in men and material in the war on terror but these have not been acknowledged. -APP
Story first published: 4th April 2018