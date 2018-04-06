

Kashmir Solidarity Day is being observed today across the country including Azad Jammu and Kashmir to condemn the ongoing state terrorism and violence by the Indian Army in Occupied Kashmir.

A resolution to this effect was adopted in a special meeting of the federal cabinet held in Islamabad on Monday with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the chair.

Rallies, functions and walks would be held in different parts of the country as well as by Pakistanis and Kashmiris living around the globe to expose Indian atrocities and highlight the need for peaceful resolution of the longstanding dispute.

In Azad Kashmir, main rally will be taken out in Muzaffarabad, whereas similar rallies will be taken out from the Deputy Commissioners offices in Districts Neelum, Jhelum Valley, Bagh, Rawalakot, Haveli, Kotli and other districts. -APP

